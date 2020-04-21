AU Health to lead expansion of coronavirus testing across Georgia

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Augusta University Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University will take a leadership role in expanding coronavirus testing across Georgia, with the local school providing screening and coordinating specimen testing.

AU Health's ExpressCare telemedicine app will make it possible.

The plan was announced Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp as he updated the public on the state's coronavirus situation, saying Georgia is taking testing “to a different level.”

He noted that AU Health launched the app as part of its comprehensive plan to screen, test and treat patients through an algorithm designed by experts at the Medical College of Georgia.

"This app has enhanced public health while reducing exposure for our doctors, nurses, and medical staff," Kemp said.

The National Guard will supplement the command center on Augusta University's campus, responsible for coordinating scheduling of patients who screen positive via the app or the AU Health hotline at their closest designated site. Workers from the state Department of Public Health will perform on-site specimen collection for the pre-scheduled patients.

AU Health officials will then coordinate specimen testing using the state’s labs at Augusta University, Emory University, Georgia State University and the Georgia Department of Public Health, as well as commercial labs. Results will be sent back to AU Health to be shared with patients via a patient portal or by the centralized command station within 72 hours, Kemp said.

“As the state’s only public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia, it seems only appropriate that our clinical expertise be shared throughout the state to ensure appropriate evaluation and testing of citizens,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD.

The Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University will provide 3D-printed nasal swabs to support the expansion.

Kemp said as part of the state's attack on coronavirus, the Georgia National Guard will send 10 new strike teams to virus hot spots and long-term care facilities to administer 1,500 tests per day.

Testing expansions through Augusta University and the Guard will complement existing initiatives.

"As I’ve said before, testing defines the battlefield and informs our long-term strategy," Kemp said. "These efforts significantly increase our capacity as we take measured steps forward."

Sites will become operational this week, Kemp said.

Those wanting testing should contact the AU Health hotline at 706-721-1852 or by visiting the AU Health ExpressCare site.

