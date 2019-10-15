AU Health recommends getting flu shot by end of October

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health is taking precautions to protect patients this flu season.

The hospital is restricting hospital visits for people under age 18 to help prevent the spread of flu viruses and other respiratory infections.

AU Health is also recommending people get their flu shot this season by the end of October in preparation for a potentially serious flu season.

Flu shots are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies across the CSRA. Other precautions include frequently washing hands and covering your mouth with the inside of your elbow while coughing.

“The best way to prevent flu is to get the vaccine. But flu is one of many respiratory viruses that circulate in the winter,” said. Dr. Jim Wilde.

“Preventing flu, meaning influenza infection, with vaccine does nothing to protect against the other viruses, which mimic the flu. These infections are collectively called flu-like illness. The best protection against flu-like illness is to stay away from sick people. The next best protection is to stay away from large crowds during flu season.”

Symptoms of the flu include a fever of 100 degrees or higher, coughing, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, headache and/or body ache, chills, fatigue, nausea or vomiting.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

