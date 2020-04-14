AU Health opens special unit for coronavirus patients

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Augusta University Health System has opened what’s billed as the region's first emergency unit dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients who need critical procedures such as intubations and resuscitations.

The unit has five critical-care rooms plus an adjacent 10 acute-care rooms, all with negative air pressure, which helps cut risks to patients and providers.

“I’m unaware of any other emergency department that has this capability currently,” said Dr. Richard Schwartz, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

When the coronavirus outbreak was beginning, AU Health had only four negative-pressure rooms in the entire emergency department, Schwartz said.

“We are really in a unique situation at Augusta University,” he said. “We are effectively running two full-service separate emergency departments.”

One is for respiratory patients at high risk for COVID-19 and the other is for patients at low risk of COVID-19.

“We can prevent low-risk patients from coming into contact with high-risk patients,” Schwartz said.

Previously, some procedures had to be performed in small rooms or rooms with no negative pressure. Intubating a patient — inserting a tube into the patient's trachea — can be one of the riskiest procedures, and negative air pressure prevents cross-contamination.

In addition to a dedicated critical-care unit for respiratory patients, the health system has established an additional 13 beds in the emergency department that can be used for overflow.

