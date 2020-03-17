AU Health will offer pre-scheduled drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the number of cases of COVID-19 rise throughout Georgia, Augusta University Health is offering drive-through testing for pre-selected patients.

According to the release, beginning March 18, the drive-through clinic will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is only available for patients who receive a positive screening through the free AU Health COVID-19

The testing will be at Christenberry Fieldhouse, 3109 Wrightsboro Road.

Virtual Screening application at www.augustahealth.org/COVID19.These individuals will receive an appointment before coming on site.

Individuals who show up without an appointment will be redirected to the free virtual care pre-screening application.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving daily and AU Health is proud to offer drive-through testing to the community during these uncertain times,” Katrina Keefer, executive vice president for health affairs at Augusta University, said in a release.

To limit virus exposure and risk, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are encouraged to use the virtual care application or to call the health system’s hotline at 706-721-1852 before visiting the emergency room, urgent care or doctor’s office.

According to the release, AU Health expects to be able to rapidly expand testing as part of its new drive-through testing location.

