AU Health now says they've had 13 total positive COVID-19 tests

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health officials have updated the latest COVID-19 numbers for their hospital.

In the past several days, AU says they've collected 13 total positive cases of the virus.

Monday -- Two positives

Wednesday -- Four positives

Thursday -- Three positives

Friday -- Four positives

So far, AU says 80 tests for the virus have come back negative. However, over 250 tests are currently pending.

AU officials also say they have spoken with 723 patients through their hotline to help screen for COVID-19, 537 telemedicine screenings, and 156 drive-through screenings.

Getting screened through Augusta University Health's Drive-Through Service

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Augusta University Health will open their drive-through clinic daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is only available for patients who receive a positive screening through the free AU Health COVID-19 Virtual Screening application at www.augustahealth.org/COVID19. These individuals will receive an appointment before coming on site.

To limit virus exposure and risk, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are encouraged to use the virtual care application or to call the health system’s hotline at 706-721-1852 before visiting the emergency room, urgent care or doctor’s office.

Drive-thru testing has been successful in many areas of the country as hospitals work to increase testing capability and limit exposure. AU Health has already had over 240 calls to the COVID-19 hotline and seen about 200 virtual visits through its virtual screening application, with an average visit time of 10 minutes or less. AU Health expects to be able to rapidly expand testing as part of its new drive-through testing location.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.