AU Health now has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Augusta University Health is looking to its drive-through coronavirus testing facility to help identify patients who have the virus. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University says they are continuing to get positive cases of COVID-19.

With the most recent numbers, AU Health says they've confirmed 20 cases of the virus.

However, AU also says they've had 435 negative cases with 600+ more still pending.

The hospital continues to see people utilizing their hotline and telemedicine service, fielding 273 hotline calls and 502 telemedicine screenings.

The drive-thru testing facility has also seen 96 visitors.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.