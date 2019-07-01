AU Health names new CEO

Monday, July 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- AU Health has a new leader coming in.

Katrina Keefer has been named as the new CEO after Lee Ann Liska was let go in June.

Keefer is a senior health care executive with one of the nation’s largest academic medical centers. She will oversee AUMC, CHOG, Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, Georgia Correctional Healthcare, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home and more than 80 outpatient clinics and ambulatory sites.

Keefer was the senior vice president and CFO at Baptist Health since 2007.

