AU Health says they have 17 total positive cases of COVID-19

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health says they now have 17 total positive tests of COVID-19.

In a teleconference on Tuesday, AU infectious disease expert Dr. Phillip Coule says they confirmed a new patient just overnight.

Still, Coule says there are 650 tests that remain pending.

Patients believed to have the virus have to be screened through AU's telehealth service before they can be tested. Right now, a total of 1,188 patients have been screened through the service.

Coule says only two patients have been hospitalized.

AU Health, Coule says, is currently in the process of prioritizing tests for patients that present in the high-risk category. But Coule stressed that a vast majority of patients with the virus will have mild symptoms.

Coule also discussed the continued need for keeping surfaces clean, noting that the virus can easily be killed by most cleaning products that say they are effective against 99 percent of viruses.

