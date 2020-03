Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health is holding a town hall at 3 p.m. to discuss the latest on the coronavirus's spread in the CSRA.

AU Health officials updated the latest numbers on the disease Friday morning, saying 31 patients had been diagnosed with the virus.

Meanwhile, 2,001 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Georgia.

