AU Health extends cancellation of elective procedures

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University Health has extended its cancellation of all elective procedures.

The cancellation comes as AU Health helps the Albany area, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. AU Health has received five coronavirus patients from Albany.

The health system includes Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta University Medical Associates, Children's Hospital of Georgia and Surgery Center of Columbia County.

The cancellation has been extended to April 20.

Urgent and emergency procedures will proceed as clinically appropriate.

The cancellations are intended to reduce the potential for exposure to COVID-19 and to keep patients and caregivers safe.

Health system officials said they would continue to monitor and evaluate this situation.

