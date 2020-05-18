AU Health eases visitor restrictions for pediatric patients

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University Health has eased some hospital visitor policies that have been in place for weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning today, two parents or support people may accompany pediatric patients for surgeries, inpatient hospital stays and clinic appointments at Augusta University Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Support people will be screened at entrances, where they will be asked about symptoms and virus exposure, and must wear a face covering while in the hospital and clinics.

After entering the hospital, family members and support people will be given a sticker verifying they’ve been screened and asked to limit their movement to their patient’s room. Family members who come to the hospital after 8:30 p.m. will be issued a photo ID.

Family and support people are asked to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and good cough and sneeze etiquette. People who are sick are asked to stay home and limit contact with others. Virtual visits can be coordinated by contacting the Center for Patients and Families at 706-721-7322.

Other hospitals

Other hospital systems in the region have started to ease visitor restrictions and resume elective procedures as COVID-19 cases level off. Here's where their policies stood as of late last week:

• At University Hospital in Augusta, elective procedures have started only for patients in critical need -- but the hospital is still not allowing visitors for anyone except end-of-life or labor patients.

• At Doctors Hospital, patients are allowed to have one visitor -- but they must come at certain hours, and entrances are still limited.

• Augusta University Health patients can also have one visitor -- as long as it's not a coronavirus-related case.

• The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is still not allowing visitors at any of its facilities. It’s also requiring all patients to wear a mask or face covering.

• At Aiken Regional Medical Center, visitors are not allowed yet, either. The only exceptions are for end-of-life situations and pediatric patients.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.