AU Health cuts coronavirus testing hours for Memorial Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University Health/Georgia National Guard drive-thru coronavirus testing specimen collection locations will observe modified hours for the Memorial Day holiday.

Hours of operation will be reduced from four to two hours on Saturday, and all sites will be closed Sunday and Monday, with some limited exceptions for pre-scheduled patients. Sites will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday.

Saturday operating hours are:

• Clayton State Parking Deck (Morrow): 1-3 p.m.

• Kennesaw State University Parking Deck: 8-10 a.m.

• Colquitt Medical Center: 8-10 a.m.

• Albany Civic Center: 2-4 p.m.

• Rock Creek Sports Complex: (TBD)

• Decatur Armory: 9-11 a.m.

• Greenbriar Mall: 10 a.m. to noon

• Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot: 2-4 p.m.

• Christenberry Fieldhouse: 9-11 a.m.

• Patriots Park: Closed

Patients can continue to receive a free virtual screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app or by calling 706-721-1852.

