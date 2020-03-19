AU Health confirms nine total cases of COVID-19 as more to be tested Thursday

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health has nine total positive cases of COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement.

The breakdown over the past few days is as follows:

Monday -- Two positives

Wednesday -- Four positives

Thursday -- Three positives

Seventy-nine patients have been scheduled to receive the COVID-19 test through their drive-through on Thursday.

AU says they are expecting 50 to 60 appointments for testing each day and the drive-through will be scaled from one to three lanes as the volume is evaluated each day.

Getting screened through Augusta University Health's Drive-Through Service

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Augusta University Health will open their drive-through clinic daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is only available for patients who receive a positive screening through the free AU Health COVID-19 Virtual Screening application at www.augustahealth.org/COVID19. These individuals will receive an appointment before coming on site.

To limit virus exposure and risk, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are encouraged to use the virtual care application or to call the health system’s hotline at 706-721-1852 before visiting the emergency room, urgent care or doctor’s office.

Drive-thru testing has been successful in many areas of the country as hospitals work to increase testing capability and limit exposure. AU Health has already had over 240 calls to the COVID-19 hotline and seen about 200 virtual visits through its virtual screening application, with an average visit time of 10 minutes or less. AU Health expects to be able to rapidly expand testing as part of its new drive-through testing location.

