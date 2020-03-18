AU Health confirmed three new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in CSRA

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials at Augusta University Health say they now have three more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus on top of the two confirmed cases.

Details remain limited, but doctors at the hospital are confirming the three new cases.

Two cases of the illness were confirmed several days ago.

