AU Health closing some hospital entrances to combat coronavirus

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health says they'll be closing some hospital entrances in an effort to combat coronavirus.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

[RELATED:FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]

[CLOSINGS: View a list of closings across the CSRA.]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: View a map of all COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.]

Effective today, patients, families, guests and employees should enter through one of the following entrances:

• Hospital Entrance B (formerly West Entrance and adjacent to 15th Street parking deck)

o 24/7 operation

o Access for surgery admissions, inpatient rooms, Imaging, Terrace Dining and Eye Clinic.

o Access to 2nd floor and D Elevators.

• Hospital Entrance F (Critical Care Entrance near Emergency Department and across from Medical Office Building)

o 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

o Access to ICUs, NICU, inpatient rooms, Imaging and other clinics.

• Medical Office Building (MOB) front entrance on Harper Street

o 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o Side entrance closed

o Access to Family Medicine, elevators to lab, clinics and Imaging.

• Children’s Hospital of Georgia (main entrance)

o 24/7 operation

o Access to Patient Pharmacy, Pediatric Intensive Care and pediatric Clinics.

• Professional Building 1 (entrance adjacent to 15th Street parking deck)

o 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o Access to Transplant Clinic and Digestive Health.

Both the adult and children’s Emergency Departments remain open 24/7 for emergent care.

As a reminder, children under age 18 and those who show signs of respiratory illness may not visit the hospital unless for an appointment or treatment. Additionally, to reduce risk of exposure, patients are limited to one guest. Patients, family, guests and others coming into the hospital and clinics will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and asked about potential exposure to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

