AU: Does gender matter when it comes to COVID-19?

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Details are emerging about who is more susceptible to the virus and why. And the latest is gender.

According to Augusta University, in fact, as some are observing, it seems men are more likely to fall victim to COVID-19 than women.

A report published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed men not only made up 60 percent of the first 393 COVID-19 patients admitted in two New York City hospitals, but they were the highest group placed on ventilators.

Another study of people hospitalized in the United States for COVID-19 in March similarly found that "males may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 compared with females."

"The higher risk of COVID-19 among men we are seeing in New York City may be consistent in other US regions, including the southwestern Georgia area that has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Dr. Justin Moore, an assistant professor in the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Medical College of Georgia at AU said, in the release.

"Researchers are still looking into why men, specifically African American men, are seemingly more susceptible to the virus. However, we know this may be due to underlying health issues, including hypertension, obesity and diabetes," Moore added.

Anyone is susceptible to contracting COVID-19, however, older individuals and sick persons are at higher risk.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.