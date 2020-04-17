AU creates negative pressure rooms for patients with respiratory illnesses

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- AU Health has seen the most cases of COVID-19 in the river region so far, and as cases continue to rise there -- the medical institution responded by opening an emergency critical care unit, dedicated to treating coronavirus patients.

News 12 got a look inside today.

The new section of the Emergency Department is state of the art in caring for critically ill patients with the coronavirus, especially those with respiratory illnesses.

How so? Because of negative pressure rooms. AU Health has opened five of these room types that could make the difference in saving patients' lives.

The dynamic of the negative pressure rooms is this: as the air from the outside goes in -- the air inside is filtered out.

"Each room is very safe that were not cross-contaminating from one room to another," Dr. Richard Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz is chairholder of Emergency Medicine at MCG. He told News 12, seeing a high volume of critically ill patients at AU Health is why they created a critical care unit with five negative pressure rooms -- and added more into other areas of the hospital, bringing the total to 21.

"That virus can be in very tiny particles that you can inhale and potentially spread to the provider and other patients," Schwartz said. "You're really creating the safest environment for the patients and providers."

And they added more protective gear like powered air-purifying respirators.

"This is actually the respiratory protection that the individual providers wear during and endotracheal intubation," Schwartz said.

It's one effort to flatten the curve, saving patients and protect healthcare workers.

But as talks for re-opening the economy begins, Dr. Schwartz believes due to recent outbreaks at nursing homes, we all have a long road ahead of us.

"I think we're probably going to be in shelter in place for a little bit longer in our community at least," he said.

Though cases may continue to go up -- Schwartz hopes this helps recoveries go up with it.

Parts of this were renovated in just 2 weeks, but once this is all over, this department and these negative pressure rooms will stay to help patients after the coronavirus.

The critical care unit is now open. AU Health has also converted an area that had been used by the blood bank into an overflow space with 10 beds.

News 12 was also told by Doctors Hospital that they have 55 negative pressure rooms.

News 12 reached out to University Hospital as well and are waiting to hear back.

