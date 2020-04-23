Local hospitals battle against nurse shortages during COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, April 23, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At Augusta University Health, the fight continues against COVID-19. And they are doing everything they can to manage with a shortage of frontline fighters -- nurses.

And they aren't alone.

During a normal time, nurses are involved in everything from check-ups to surgeries. But in these times, there’s even more on their plate.

"At every juncture, our nursing staff increased immensely, so the need for nurses was greater," Laura Brower, Chief Nursing Officer AU Health, said.

But Bower says they’ve made it work -- by taking nurses that are in slower traffic areas and putting them where it’s busy.

"One nurse to every COVID-19 patient in our intensive care units, and we also provided one support nurse for every four patients," Bower said.

AU is still about 220 nurses short of a full staff, and they’ve hired around 250 since July. They also brought in 68 travel nurses.

This is the case for everyone else is too, yet many senior care facilities are in a worse spot. So MAU Workforce Solutions stepped up to help with hiring.

"The demands have certainly shifted with certain clients if they fall within the essential critical," Carl Henson of MAU Workforce Solutions said

The state even approved a temporary nurse aide training program to help nursing homes.

"There’s more of a demand for nursing than there are nurses," Bower said.

But those who are nursing are sticking together through it all.

AU has a wall of gratitude where they thank nurses from other units.

News 12 reached out to Doctor's Hospital-- they say they aren't dealing with a shortage in this moment.

Aiken Regional didn't tell News 12 if they are short-staffed, but they said they are adjusting staffing to meet needs and are furloughing some.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.