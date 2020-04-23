AU continues COVID-19 battle with new antibody test

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Whether it's knowing the peak, anticipating a new wave, or even measuring a decline -- it all comes back to testing. And Augusta University is working on expanding the current systems and introducing new ones too.

“It is difficult to predict, and this disease is very tricky," Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of Augusta University, said.

The health system has seen an overall decline in COVID-19 cases confirmed and patients checked into the hospital, but they don’t necessarily count it as proof of a flattened curve yet.

“One of the things we do know, however, is that the prevalence of the disease—meaning the number of people that have it—is probably far greater than what was previously thought," Coule said.

Although AU made strides in testing, like now even leading the state in telehealth, Coule says the gap in data remains.

The hospital is still working to increase the rate of testing and are finding new ways to do it. The work is all to get a more accurate perception of the pandemic.

“Until we understand herd immunity, we’re not going to know if we are going to see a resurgence of this in the fall," Coule said. "We are pursuing some routes that will make this even better and make this easier and really open up testing."

And they plan to do that through back-tracking, as in, the antibody test.

Health officials already expect thousands of people in Augusta to have been unknowingly asymptomatic. If specialists can figure out how many people have previously had it, they can map out models to forecast whether the coming months will have new peaks or multiple waves.

If enough people have contracted the virus, it’s less likely to spread again.

Alternatively, the studies show COVID-19 could simply change course for just one season.

“Another possibility is that we have a summer burn out and then we don’t see this in the summer, but that it could come back in the fall," Coule said.

In any event, Coule notes, increasing the number of people tested will help bridge the gap of understanding the patterns of coronavirus. Their lab is partnering with the National Guard and getting assistance from public health to upgrade testing resources by next month.

“We are working tirelessly to help take care of the Augusta area in our local community as well in the state of Georgia," Coule said.

He says it’s a priority their labs continue to improve capabilities because it's the most adequate way to measure where we go from here and how long the journey may be.

All the data they're working to get could change, depending on how well social distance one the state reopens. And in the meantime, Coule says you should avoid going out.

AU will be rolling out the new antibody test to the public in a few more weeks.

