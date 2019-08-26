AT&T workers on strike for 3 days now, local customers waiting to be helped

Monday, August 26th, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- It's day three of AT&T workers striking in Aiken and Augusta. Tens of thousands are on strike across the southeast because of what they call unfair labor practices and they aren't backing down.

President of Communication Workers of America Local 3207 Mike Haviland has worked for AT&T for 30 years, he said, "Our employees place the cable, they maintain the cable, they bring it to the customers house, they take care of any kind of issue that the customer may have, they basically give the customer service."

In 30 years, this is the only time he's ever gone on strike. Haviland said, "Their leadership right now is just not willing to bargain with us."

Haviland said the group filed charges against AT&T for unfair labor practices because they would not send anyone qualified to bargain with them.

"We had a handshake agreement on several issues that were brought back to the corporate office, they told them to take it off the table and they were not willing to bargain with us," he said.

While they're fighting to be heard, local AT&T customers are suffering if any of their equipment has gone out on them.

Beverly James lives in Belvedere, she said her WIFI has been down since Friday.

"I called them and they did a diagnostic on the line and everything. They said they'll send somebody out on Saturday between 10 and 12 and nobody ever showed up," said James.

AT&T gave us a statement. In part it said, "We can assure you that we are a customer service company and we plan for all contingencies, whether related to weather, natural disasters, work stoppages or anything else. We have systematically and thoroughly planned for a potential work stoppage and we have a substantial contingency workforce of well-trained managers and vendors

in place."

But James has yet to see anyone or have her WIFI fixed, she said, "I called them and asked them why nobody ever showed up. They said it won't be until next month when we'll be able to get in there and do it. They never told me why."

Haviland knows customers like James are suffering and he wants his job back, which is why he's hoping AT&T comes back to the table sooner rather than later.

AT&T gave us another statement regarding the strike, here it is:

“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement. That’s why we’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees - some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation - be even better off. We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers.”

If you have AT&T for your cell service, that should not be affected during the strike. You can call The Georgia Public Service Commission if you have any issues at (800) 288-2020.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.