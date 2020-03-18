AT&T announced store hour changes and closures nationwide

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW//WAGT) -- AT&T announced the closing of more than 40% of its company-owned retail stores nationwide.

AT&T said in a statement that stores that remain open will operate with adjusted hours - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time - and is closing all stores nationwide on Sundays.

Staff in the remaining open stores will adhere to social distancing guidelines, while still being able to serve customers.

Employees who are in locations that have closed due to COVID-19 will be reassigned.

Customers can see the full letter and additional information on the AT&T COVID-19 response plans including Network preparedness, support for first responders, guidance for our employees and a list of our retail stores that are currently open, here.

