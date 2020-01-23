ATF now offering $5K reward for info in double murder of mom and 1-year-old son

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has added a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects wanted in a December double murder.

The murders of Mel'Lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah, are now also being investigated by the ATF's gang task force, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, and SLED.

Jackson and her son were slain in a shooting back in Dec. 17, 2019. So far, one arrest has been made in connection with the case, but investigators are still seeking at least two others.

Thomas Henderson was arrested and charged on Jan. 4 in the case.

