ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Suspect identified in Tuesday morning Enmarket shooting

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Department of Public Safety has identified a suspect wanted in the shooting of a clerk at a convenience story early Tuesday morning.

Aiken DPS says they're looking for Swiss Tyrone Council, 29, on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol charges.

Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Safe Communities program.

Officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety say it happened at an Enmarket convenience store located on York Street and Hampton Avenue.

Council is considered armed and dangerous.

