ANGC swoops up National Hills shopping center near course for $26M

Friday, June 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- $26 million. That's how much a shopping center near the Augusta National Golf Club cost the course in a land deal that closed in April.

According to real estate documents, the ANGC bought the National Hills shopping center on April 13.

The Washington Road shopping center sits near the course, which has been snatching up land near the course for the past several years.

The course closed the deal with real estate group Slate Asset Management of Canada through club group known as WSQ LLC.

