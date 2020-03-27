ANGC: Drive, Chip, and Putt will not happen in 2020, will return in 2021

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Augusta National Golf Club say they are rescheduling the Drive, Chip, and Putt event for this year.

In a statement, ANGC says this year's event will not be happening and instead will come back as scheduled on April 4, 2021.

Each National Finalist will be invited to compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the same age division for which he or she previously qualified in 2020, regardless of their age on that date. Purchasers of Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals tickets will be sent a refund in May and guaranteed the opportunity to purchase tickets for the National Finals next year.

“As deeply disappointing as it is for us to make this very difficult decision, it’s clearly the right thing to do for all involved,” said Stu Francis, president of the USGA. “We look forward to seeing everyone play golf again, especially these juniors whose talent, joy and drive to compete inspire all of us.”

“We share in the disappointment of all those who were anticipating the start of Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifying, as well as this year’s National Finalists, who worked so hard to prepare for this April,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

“These decisions protect the health and well-being of the program’s many important constituents and were made independently from our Masters Tournament rescheduling efforts. With no qualifying this summer, we are pleased to maintain this wonderful tradition by welcoming these 80 boys and girls to Augusta National next April.”

“We feel tremendous empathy for the girls and boys across America who will not be able to participate in Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying events throughout our PGA Sections this year,” said Suzy Whaley, president of the PGA of America. “However, in the interest of everyone’s health and safety during this unprecedented time, the difficult decision to cancel the qualifying season is the one and only choice that can be made. We are grateful that this year’s Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalists will have a special opportunity to compete at Augusta National next year. These outstanding junior golfers deserve to follow their dreams, which they worked so hard to achieve, and we all look forward to cheering them on.”

Qualifying season, set to begin on May 2, has been canceled as well.

ANGC officials postponed all events related to the Masters as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

