ANGC, Community Foundation donate $2 million to help expand testing, help vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Augusta National Golf Club and the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area say they are donating $2 million to help local efforts to battle the coronavirus.

In a statement from the ANGC, Chairman Fred Ridley said $1 million of that money would be used by Augusta University to immediately expand testing for the virus.

"It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the Coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region," Ridley said in a statement.

AU Health officials praised the donation.

“Augusta University is incredibly grateful for the generosity and leadership of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Community Foundation to support these important efforts,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “This gift is an immediate and important contribution to the expansion of our COVID-19 screening and testing efforts. It provides us with needed resources to limit the spread of the virus through quicker identification and treatment. There is no doubt that because of this gift, many lives will be saved.”

The other $1 million will be going to a relief fund known as CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that will support efforts for the most vulnerable population that could be affected by the virus.

