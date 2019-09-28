AN IRONMAN TRADITION: Athletes fill up downtown restaurants to carbo-load before the big race

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of athletes are expected to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon on Sunday.

Tonight, they're doing some final training for the race. But they're not lifting weights or hitting the treadmill, they're carbo-loading.

Lines of athletes filled restaurants in Downtown Augusta tonight. People waited 60 to 75 minutes at Carrabba's on Washington Road to get their fill.

Athletes told us waiting on line for food the night before the race is practically an Ironman tradition.

"Everywhere I go it's the same, you've got to sit down and wait," Ricardo Miro, an athlete from Florida said. "I'm used to it. It's just part of the training basically."

The race starts tomorrow bright and early at 7:30 in the morning.