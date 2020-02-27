AMBER Alert issued for three 3 GA children

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children out of Camden County.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Meadow Gentry, 6, Autumn Gentry, 5, and Kole Gentry, 3, were last spotted in St. Mary's, GA on Feb. 26.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a Black 2019 Toyota Tundra with GA license tag RTQ7135.

Investigators believe the three children were abducted by Marshall Arron Gentry, 26.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on the children's whereabouts, please dial 911. The public can also provide information to the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the See/Send app for iPhone and Android users.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.