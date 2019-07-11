AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old from Dallas described as ‘critical missing child’

Dallas Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from an apartment during the night. He was discovered missing when his family awoke Wednesday morning.

The child’s name is Cedric Jackson. He is described as 30 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds, and has black hair with braids. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Major Max Geron hosted a press conference to give details about the child, Cedric Jackson, an 18-month-old. He said police received a 911 call at about 6 a.m. Wednesday from an aunt who had been given temporary custody of the child by CPS. She said the child had been put to bed the night before, but when they awoke at 6 a.m., he was gone.

Another child in the home said he saw someone who looked like a particular relative, a step-grandparent, come in the apartment during the night. Police located that relative, but he did not have Cedric. He was placed in jail on unrelated charges, Geron said.

The person described by the child was a black male, about 5′7″ tall, and about 180 pounds. The step-grandparent is a 47 year old male, so police say the person who may have taken Cedric could fit that description.

The child’s parents are cooperating with police in the investigation, Geron said.

Police are canvassing the area and ask anyone who has information or thinks they may see Cedric call the department immediately. 214-671-4268 is the number he gave, which is the youth operations division.

