AMAZING: 6-year-old with cerebral palsy takes first steps

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

TEXAS (CNN) -- A proud Texas mom shared this video of her daughter's huge accomplishment with the world.

It shows her 6-year-old Love Johnson taking her first unaided steps.

Love has cerebral palsy and has never walked before on her own.

Just last year-- she was given a wheelchair and a walker.

Her mother, Lovely Johnson, posted the video on social media. As you can see, the child takes her steps without assistance from a walker or braces.

Johnson says her daughter is her hero.