AIken man, 49, arrested on child pornography charges

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Jody Glenn Johnson is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found "multiple files of child pornography."

The arrest was made with the work of the sheriff's office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.

