Aiken investigators formally charge man in federal custody in connection with Dec. 2018 murder

Friday. Jan. 31, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have charged a man in a December 2018 burglary and fatal shooting.

Andrew Tyrone Harrison, 35, is now charged with murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and firearms charges.

Investigators say the incident in question happened back on Dec. 20, 2018 when two black males entered a home on Cherokee Street and show Carl Donnelle Boyd.

The two men fled the scene, but Harrison was located a short time later. Harrison has been in federal custody since his arrest on a US Marshal's Service hold.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.