AHA reps coach News 12 staff in Hands-Only CPR

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

North Augusta, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local members of the American Heart Association of the CSRA continue their crusade to bring awareness to the importance of Hands-Only CPR.

AHA representatives visited the Charles Moody Studio at WRDW/WAGT offices Tuesday afternoon to properly demonstrate to News 12 NBC 26 on-air personalities and staff members alike the correct procedure when administering chest compressions.

The American Heart Association explains that Hands-Only CPR can be as "effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, work or in public".

Hands-Only CPR can be performed in just 2 steps:

1. Call 911

2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

The American Heart Association says you should push on the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compression perm minute. Songs like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees or "Crazy in Love" by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z are familiar songs and great examples that can be used when administering Hands-Only CPR chest compressions.

If you would like more information about Hands-Only CPR, visit WWW.HEART.ORG

.

You can also find a CPR instructional class by visiting, WWW.HEART.ORG/FINDACOURSE.