AGY reports 3 cases of coronavirus at its Aiken site



AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WGT) -- AGY says three cases of coronavirus have been reported at its Aiken facility.

Kelley Boetsch, vice president of operations, issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“We will continue to take preventative measures to keep AGY in accordance with Federal and State guidelines. We are closely monitoring the situation and contacting any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed.”

The Aiken facility is at 2556 Wagener Road.

The company describes itself as “a leading global producer of fiberglass yarns and high-strength fiberglass reinforcements used in a variety of composites applications.”

