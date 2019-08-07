ADPS to increase patrols in downtown Aiken after three shootings in past week

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- The Aiken Department of Public Safety is set to increase patrols in downtown Aiken after three shootings in the past week.

In Aiken County, two other shootings are also being investigated.

On Friday, a drive-by shooting on Waterloo Avenue left a 17-year-old dead and two suspects behind bars.

Two more shootings happened on Tuesday, including one on Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue and another on Abbeville Avenue NW.

"No indication that there's any connection between the shooting last Friday and the shooting yesterday on Laurens Street," said Lt. Jake Mahoney, Aiken Public Safety.

Lt. Mahoney says the Laurens Street shooting likely came from an argument. The other on Abbeville Avenue is still being investigated.

He says the shooting on Friday is likely gang-related.

But, the three shootings all happened about a mile from downtown.

"I've been in Downtown Dog for two years," said Ron Reynolds, store manager of Downtown Dog. "There's not one time where I've felt uneasy."

Reynolds says he isn't concerned by the recent uptick in violence in the downtown area. He sees officers downtown often.

"You see 'em," he said. "They have such a presence down here. I don't feel uneasy at all."

Mahoney says the community will see even more officers after these incidents.

"You'll see more officers and patrols, see more of the high-profile patrols, marked cars. Officers on foot patrol," Lt. Mahoney said.

He says the community needs to partner with police to stop the violence as well.

With the recent shootings, Reynolds says more officers is a good thing.

"It's a benefit for all the people," he said. "It's a benefit for downtown. It's a benefit for Aiken and businesses downtown."

News 12 spoke with Aiken mayor Rick Osbon about the recent violence. He says he plans to put more resources towards addressing the issues. Aiken Public Safety says there's no direct danger downtown.