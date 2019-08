AIKEN, S.C. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- Aiken Department Of Public Safety confirms a shooting at Laurens St. and Columbia Ave.

They say a man was shot, he was lying in the road when they arrived.

EMS took him to the hospital where he went into surgery.

The call came in at 5:30 p.m. ADPS is interviewing witnesses.

