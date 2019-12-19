A year in review: Savannah Riverkeeper recaps its 2019 efforts

Thursday, December 19, 2019

News 12 at 5:30

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- From the Lock and Dam debate to sewage in the waters, it's been a busy year for the Savannah River.

"We represent over 1.5 million people throughout the Savannah Watershed, starting in North Carolina to Savannah, North Carolina, and Georgia. It's a 10,000 square mile area," said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

But Bonitatibus says this year, protecting the river was no easy task, and you don't need to travel to Savannah or North Carolina to see the work.

"Throughout 2019, we really kind of tried to grow out cleanup programs," she said.

She says through collective efforts, she and other organizations removed 20 tons of trash from the Augusta River Region, and five from the Savannah area.

Just this week, the riverkeeper found a different kind of trash in the river - E. Coli.

"It's been a lot about getting people to be aware of the fact that sometimes the water isn't safe - and that's pretty normal," said Bonitatibus.

It's those outside groups, like Veterans for Clean Water, that made more testing and education possible this year.

"It's so nice to be able to actually have the data to show that now, so that we can meaningfully look for a solution," said Bonitatibus.

But perhaps the biggest talker this year was what to do about Augusta's Lock and Dam. Despite controversy surrounding her beliefs, Bonitatibus says she's sticking to her guns.

"I still very strongly believe that in two years down the road, we will have a rock dam. We will not have all of the river gone in Augusta. It will be at a level that everybody can handle, and we'll have one of the top whitewater attractions built, or building, in the United States," she said.

As for next year, Bonitatibus says she hopes to open the riverbanks up to more recreational opportunities, like a disc golf course.

