A year after twister hit it, food bank is back and offering help in hard times

This is what it looked like after a tornado caused damage in Trenton in 2019.

TRENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It took more than a year to rebuild a church's food pantry in Trenton that was destroyed by a tornado.

But the New and Living Way Apostolic Church was able to get a new one after the community stepped up to help. Members wanted to share that message of hope with everyone during the coronavirus pandemic — something they did by giving back to the community.

“Even though parts of the building and parts of the community have still not been repaired yet, we haven’t let it stop us,” volunteer Bonnie Richardson said.

Now the food pantry has stepped up to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It means a lot because they truly helped our family out during our time of need,” said Gloria Brown, who lives in Trenton.

A line of cars wrapped around the building on Friday as volunteers packed carts with donations from Golden Harvest.

“There is a shortage of food,” said Gloria Glover, the food pantry director. “We got a lot of elderly people, lower income, that they just can't make it month to month off their checks.”

Glover says she wants to remind people what hope looks like.

“I think this is the biggest one we've ever done before!” she said Friday. “Every car I went to, people were just saying, ‘Thank you, thank you!’”

At the end of the day, 105 cars were filled with food.

And the community was reminded that you can get through anything — with a little love and support.

“Things like this bring us all back to realize we need to support each other. Rich, poor, motherless, fatherless, widows — those people are first priorities in Christ’s mind. I think God needs us all to look after each other.”

How to help

Getting the building was the first step. Inside, it’s empty, so donations are needed

