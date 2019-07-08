A warehouse in SC is selling unsold Amazon stock for deep discounts

Monday, July 8, 2019

TAYLORS, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Amazon is one of the biggest retailers in the world, but even they cannot sell absolutely everything.

Enter the concept of a warehouse sale. One warehouse in the Upstate of South Carolina is using the allure of unsold Amazon items to bring in thousands of customers from across Georgia and South Carolina.

Have you heard of Bintime? Bintime is one of these businesses that purchases excess or unsold stock from Amazon and sells them at deep discounts.

The company, according to WYFF, houses more than 400,000 items at one low price depending on which day you visit the Wade Hampton Boulevard location in Taylors.

Sales run from Saturday to Tuesday. On Saturday and Sunday, everything in the warehouse is $3. On Monday, everything is $2. On Tuesday, everything is $1.

The company also has several rules to follow once you make it inside:

1. No book bags or large purses permitted.

2. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied at all times and are not permitted in the bins. Zero exceptions.

3. Large bags will be provided. No personal bags, carts, or baskets will be permitted.

4. Only one bag of goods per person. You may check out and return to the sale as many times as you like.

5. No stockpiling or sorting items on the floor or anywhere else in the building. This is a safety issue and will be strictly enforced. Only take goods that you intend to purchase.

6. No merchandise is permitted in restrooms.

7. No pushing, running, yelling, grabbing or unruly behavior will be tolerated.

8. Opening boxes or any other packaging is not permitted. Please see an associate if you need assistance with identifying an item.

9. No line jumping or holding spots for someone else.

10. Cash and Credit Cards are accepted.

11. NO RETURNS - EXCHANGES - REFUNDS

