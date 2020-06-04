A social distanced July 4th? Columbia County says it's a go

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta's July 4 celebration is postponed but if you need plans, Columbia County is getting creative with this year's Boom in the Park.

Still at the Columbia County fairgrounds, but organizers will transform the parking lot into a tailgate party! Everything is free! Gates open at 6:00 p.m., but if you just want to catch the fireworks, you can show up at 9:00 p.m.

More changes will take place such as:

- Cars will park at oversized spots for social distancing

- Local band performances will be shown on a big screen

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.