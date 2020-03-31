A simply message to pray: local worshipers could have contracted COVID-19

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A simple message sits outside Palmer Grove Baptist Church. A message that perhaps has never been more needed. A message that simply said: pray.

Officials were able to trace the latest Burke County coronavirus cases to the church and are asking anyone who's visited since March 8 to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Among those -- the Pastor Jerry J. Smith -- whose family says he’s in critical condition.

"Most of our churches have either done very limited services, funerals up about two weeks ago--some of them were still doing funerals inside. Now all the funerals are outside only," Chief Lewis Blanchard, of Burke County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Pastor Smith’s family told News 12, he hadn't been at the church since they had a youth revival on March 11.

Once he started exhibiting symptoms, they tried to get him tested several times but were denied until he fell critically ill.

Now they -- and others in the community, hope it's not too late.

"What matters is that we all are in this together and that we stay as safe as we possibly can."

The Sheriff’s Office says if you have been to the church at any time between March 8 through 29 and are now exhibiting symptoms, you should contact a medical provider and tell them you may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

