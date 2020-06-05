A shift in protests, Augusta sets an example and more: George Floyd updates

Friday, June 6, 2020

After days of unrest and violence, the tenor of the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police is shifting from explosive anger over racial injustice and excessive force by law enforcement to conversations about what it will take to turn things around.

Many of the protests were more subdued for a second night as marches Thursday turned into memorials for Floyd, who was the focus of a heartfelt tribute in Minneapolis that drew family members, celebrities, politicians and civil rights advocates.

Some say the shift has as much to do with changing police tactics as it does with the criminal charges leveled against those accused in Floyd's death.

Across our region

• The small town of Washington, Ga., has had its share of what many call racial injustice and inequality. But people of the community came together Thursday in a peaceful protest for change.

• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting Augusta's protests as an example of peaceful demonstrations. "Mayor Davis and I talked about the peaceful protest here. That's the way it's been across most of the state, and that's the way we expect it to continue to be," Kemp said

• The News 12 I-TEAM learned that images like the bodycam video of George Floyd's death can lead to increased levels of depression and PTSD among black children.

Across the U.S.

• Visit our HTML tutorialThe Rev. Al Sharpton announced a second March on Washington as he delivered a eulogy for George Floyd. “On August 28, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, we’re going back to Washington,” Sharpton said.

