A reminder: Grovetown reopening city facilities, resuming yard waste pickup today

Monday, May 18, 2020

GROVETOWN (WRDW/AGT) -- Grovetown is reopening city facilities today and resuming bulk and yard waste pickup.

City facilities for the public are operating beginning today.

Officials ask anyone in city buildings to practice social social

distancing and to wear a mask.

The Liberty Park Community Center and other city parks are not back just yet.

They will stay closed until June.

Water service disconnections will also begin again in June.

