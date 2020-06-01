What happened at weekend protests in Augusta and elsewhere in the region

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Around the world and here at home, people are taking to the streets demanding justice for George Floyd, who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police one week ago.

Sunday was the second day of protests in the Garden City.

Washington Road was flooded with people as protesters marched Sunday afternoon.

They chanted, cheered, held up signs, made sure their voices were heard -- speaking for justice and pleading for unity.

DIG DEEPER ON THIS STORY:

Hundreds gathered on Washington Road to stand for justice

'No justice, no peace': Demonstrators gather on Broad Street in Augusta

They started in the Hooters parking lot just after 11 a.m., and for about an hour, people came up and shared their lives and their stories about why they were here.

After that, they began to walk.

With the help of the Richmond County Sheriff's office, they started at the intersection of Washington Road and Bartram Drive, walked down to Eisenhower Drive, turned around and came back.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree commended them for their ability to demonstrate peace.

"I was just proud of the fact that based on what was happening between Atlanta and Columbia, we stand right in the middle and that we can do things peacefully in Augusta on short notice," he said.

There was constant support from those who weren't able to march.

Drivers of cars coming the other way down Washington Road honked their horns and shouted words of support.

People at restaurants and gas stations held up their hands in unison.

There were about a thousand people walking here in the garden city -- but this demonstration proved to reach far beyond here in augusta.

While the march here was peaceful, many other marches throughout Georgia and South Carolina ended in arrests.

Major cities throughout the two-state region were under a curfew Sunday night to suppress protests.

In South Carolina

In Charleston, some protesters were arrested after police say they illegally gathered at a park.

In Myrtle Beach, at least a dozen were arrested for violating the city's curfew.

And in Columbia, tear gas was used multiple times to break apart crowds.

But protests there in Sunday were more tame than Saturday -- when multiple police cruisers were torched and businesses were trashed.

In Atlanta

Riot police firing tear gas dispersed hundreds of demonstrators on the third night of protests, scattering a crowd in downtown Atlanta.

The main group of protesters had spent hours Sunday mostly peacefully demonstrating against the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Hundreds of police and National Guard troops took up positions Sunday night around downtown Centennial Park, sealing off the area at the epicenter of a weekend of protests.

Many choked and gasped as they scattered from police tear gas, leaving only a few still in the streets. TV news footage showed officers later taking people who lingered into custody.

Meanwhile, Atlanta identified two police officers who have been fired over excessive use of force during a weekend protest incident.

The officers were identified as Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surround a car driven by a man with a woman passenger. The officers use stun guns on both the woman and the man.