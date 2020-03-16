A push to prep: parents prepare to have their kids home after schools close

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As more school closures are announced in both Georgia and South Carolina, parents must adapt quickly to keep their kids educated and even fed during the day.

More school closures were announced today in Georgia, and South Carolina has closed all public schools for the next two weeks.

It's a decision that came fast to parents but school districts say they have been preparing.

In Richmond County, teachers will have their students to learn from home -- even sending some kids home with food to hold them over until meal sites open up on Wednesday.

In Aiken County -- parents can expect an announcement by Wednesday.

It's a decision parents on both sides of the river say -- they saw coming.

"I'm ok with it because I think it's a good health thing for them. Hopefully, they don't catch anything and bring it home to anyone else." Thomas Stallwood, a parent of the Richmond County School System, said.

Once they started doing universities, I knew any time it was going to be elementary, middle, and high," Hannah Ledford, a parent of the Aiken County School System, said.

It doesn't mean it's easy.

"I think it's a real interruption for all the parents," Ken McDowell said. "I think there will definitely be some loss income."

Ken McDowell is a grandparent on babysitting duty, watching his grandkids so his children can continue bringing home a paycheck. However, he knows it's not that easy for every family.

"Unless there's grandparents laying around retired somewhere like me or others that are available, it's going to be tough on a lot of people the next few weeks," McDowell said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says its a decision he knows isn't ideal, but it was made in consideration of everyone's health and safety.

"Schools closings are inconvenient, we know that," McMaster said. "They are inconvenient for everybody - for working parents, for families, as well as employees. We understand that."

Although students will start to learn from home in the next coming weeks, everyone's main concern is getting the kids home safe, well-fed, and learning from home.

The South Carolina Department of Education said they are still weeks away from making any kind of decision about extending the school year. Local Georgia counties also have not made any decisions yet.

