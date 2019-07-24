A new addition to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center received a huge honor yesterday. The center was honored with an American Tactile Braille Flag, making it the second VA blind center in the country to have one.

News 12 was able to speak with a veteran who says the moment in history doesn't just impact those familiar with braille but, everyone.

Clarence Richardson is a patient at the VA's blind center but, long before, he served in the United States Marines, where he retired as a Command Sergeant Major.

"I joined the Marine Corps in 1980 and served in various mos's or military occupational specialties. I came up the rank and did various deployments," Richardson explains his time serving.

Currently, he's hard at work creating a piece that most of couldn't do with 20/20 vision but, he's doing it blind.

Clarence Richardson opens up about his diagnosis,

"I was diagnosed with optic neuropathy in the right eye and then it progressed to the left eye back in 1988, it took away my vision significantly."

The goggles he's wearing enhance his vision, as long as he is stationary.

Clarence tells News 12 this is his first time using this invention since being at the VA, this time around but, this is not his first visit.

Richardson explains what the staff at the VA has done for him.

"They boost my moral, they taught me somethings and though I'm blind I still can do things and that built my confidence."

Each visit he's learned something new but, he never learned braille.

Yet, he says this flag doesn't represent knowing braille but, something bigger

"You can feel the flag itself, and as a veteran just to touch that flag it reminds you of what the purpose is and what we have done to keep that flag flying high."

