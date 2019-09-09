A mother attempted to strangle her 8-year-old daughter, officials said

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County mother is charged after deputies say she tried to strangle her child.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Monica Baitmon is charged with aggravated assault and first degree cruelty to children.

Deputies say Baitmon went in her daughter's room and locked the door.

Then, according to investigators, Baitmon put her right hand around her daughter's neck and began to squeeze.

The squeezing woke her daughter up enough for her to scream, officials said, and alerting the girl's father.

