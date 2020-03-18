CSRA churches offer new ways to worship amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

Some churches have started online services for members who must stay at home. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Wednesday night is common for churches to host events or services in the CSRA. But for the foreseeable future, many churches will be bringing their messages to members at home.

To implement safe health practices, some churches have taken to broadcasting services online to their members.

Joseph Humphreys is a pastor at Warren Baptist Church, where their new Wednesday night service is shown on Facebook Live.

“Everything that we do in regard to ministry we've kind of had to rethink and do in a different way,” Humphreys said. “We have our pastors and ministers responding to those comments and prayer requests in real time."

Others, like Stevens Creek Church, are recording services weeks in advance. Stevens Creek even took their Wednesday night student service to Instagram.

Many churches, like Warren Baptist, are also checking in on their elderly members as well.

“We are assessing needs and if there are needs that we can meet real time we are going to try to do that as much as we possibly can,” Humphreys said.

Meeting the needs in their own congregations is important but helping locally is as well. Churches are assisting local school systems with anything they may need.

“We are all in this together," Humphreys said. "This is arm in arm, so anything that we can to do help our fellow church members or any other person in the community. We are here for that."

While some sanctuaries may be empty, the messages of worship can still be heard.

Some local churches are even encouraging their members to stay home and not volunteer for the time being.

For information about what local churches have planned, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.