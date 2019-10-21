A look into the list of proposed T-SPLOST projects in Columbia County

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

News 12 at 11 O’Clock

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- $514,000,000.

"There's a big pot of money," Deputy County Manager, Matt Schlachter said. "The money is collected throughout the region and it has to be divided among-st all the members of the region."

13 counties have half a billion dollars to fix all of their road problems.

The only problem is the 13 counties submitted $2-billion worth of projects.

"Finishing up the Greenway, resurfacing some of our roads, William Few Parkway, Wrightsboro Road, there's so many needs out there for improvements," Schlachter said.

Columbia County submitted $630 million of projects. But they'll be lucky to get between 80 and 160 million dollars.

With 44 possible projects, what will stay and what will go?

"Raised two children right here," Columbia County resident Kenny Wheeler said. "Watched the population explode."

Kenny Wheeler lives on Hereford Farm Road. Columbia County officials say that road is at the top of their list.

"We really need to start focusing on Hereford Farm because it really is a major thoroughfare to Grovetown," Wheeler said.

The project will widen the road to 4 lanes and there are even plans to connect it to I-20. The cost is $54-million.

The other project at the top is Hardy McManus. That one taking a $32-million dollar chunk.

"By the time you do Hardy McManus, Hereford Farm road, you're hitting a 90 million mark," Schlachter said. "That leaves us $30-million to play with. And we haven't even talked about the cities yet who get part of that money."

If your project gets cut from the list, it's not the end. Leaders say there are other sources of funding.