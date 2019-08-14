A local teacher wants to take students "out of this world"

Wednesday, July 14, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Headphones, Kendalls, books, Norris Elementary, fourth grade teacher, Jennifer Smith is all about taking advantage of her resources. She tells News 12 she's had at least ten thousand dollars worth of supplies donated through donorchoose.org.

"Another item that was donated to our classroom is computer mice which is important to us because, when we do our state testing students usually use a Chromebook," Smith discusses how these supplies are necessary for her students.

Now Smith is working on her biggest project yet, bringing the entire solar system to Norris Elementary.

Jennifer Smith shares how her project will be made possible,

"They come to the schools so we don't have to go anywhere we get to go out of the world at school and they bring a massive inflatable of the earth and moon model and they set it up inside the gym."

Smith says it's all a part of a group called, Orbit Earth Expo.

"They go over hard to understand concepts like phases of the moon, tides, seasons and it's all in an interactive model so the kids will get up and they'll move the early," Smith explains what students will learn.

She isn't stopping anytime soon. Her goal is to raise 2,000 dollars, she is just 926 dollars away.

"That 926 dollars will make sure that not only the 450 students at Norris Elementary will be able to attend but, also students from the Middle School as well as Thomson Elementary."

To donate to Jennifer Smith's project visit donorchoose.org/IWIZH

